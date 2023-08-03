Kaduna: Troops rescue four kidnapped victims, destroy bandits camp

The 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna says its troops have rescued four kidnapped victims and destroyed bandits camps in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, made the disclosure.

He spoke in a statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said that the kidnapped victims were rescued on Monday.

He said this was in continuation of the sustained operation against bandits, kidnappers, castle rustlers and other criminal elements in the North West, adding that following credible intelligence, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army carried out a clearance operation in Kajuru Local Government Area.

Yahaya explained that during the operation, troops came in contact with bandits/kidnappers and engaged them squarely.

He said they faced them with superior firepower, forcing them to abandon their victims and captives and took to their heels with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The troops successfully rescued four kidnapped victims, captured bandits motorcycle and destroyed their camp,” he added.

Yayaha said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Bamidele Alabi, commended the troops for their resilience and professionalism before and during the operation.

Alabi charged the troops to maintain momentum so as to bring to a lasting end the criminal activities of bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other crimes in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

He also appealed to all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and avail the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.