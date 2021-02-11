Troops of the Nigerian Air Force have killed more bandits during air interdictions in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was revealed by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Aruwan, the sustained military operations followed the recent killing of over 40 people in five local government areas of the state within 48 hours.

According to the available information, the bandits were sighted at Sabon Madada with herds of cattle, and were engaged and neutralised accordingly by the troops.

The troops also killed several bandits who were seen along a track connecting Kuyanbana Forest and Sabon Madada.

The Commissioner also disclosed that air missions were conducted over other locations in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area, including Goron Dutse, Sabon Madada, Dan Sadau, Baba Doka, Namaigiya, Kaboru, Danmani, Sani Maichoko and environs.