Kaduna State University associate professor secures N18.5m TETFund grant

An Associate Professor in the Department of Geography, Kaduna State University (KASU) Auwal Abdussalam, has secured an N18.5 million Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) research grant.

Abdussalam’s research interest focuses on climate change impact assessment; adaptation and mitigation, disaster risk management, environmental sustainability, and environmental impact assessment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Adamu Bargo, KASU Public Relations Officer in Kaduna.

The TETFund grant is under the 2021 National Research Fund (NRF) Intervention.

The University said the title of the project for the grant is:”Development of a Framework for Incorporating Climate Change Impact and Adaptation in the Management of Road Networks in Nigeria.”

KASU also said that the research would be conducted by a group of researchers under the leadership of Abdussalam, who is the principal researcher.

The institution said the co-researchers are Prof. Adrian Eberemu, who has a specialisation in Sustainable Highway Geotechnics, and Dr Aminu Suleiman, with a specialisation in Sustainable Highway and Transportation.

The school said others are: Dr Atiku Abubakar who has a specialisation in Highway Maintenance and Rehabilitation;, Dr Mansur Hamma-Adama who specialises in Construction Project Management; Dr H.M Alhassan with a specialisation in Transportation Engineering and the Environment.

The University disclosed that other co-researchers are: Dr Muttaka Ibrahim, who specialises in Traffic and Pavement Engineering, Bashariya Mustapha Baba, a specialist in Climate Change and Tourism and Mallam Zahradeen Isah, a climatologist.

The institution explained that the research grant was to enable KASU and the researchers to contribute meaningfully to the government’s desire to revive and make research the launchpad for national development.

KASU said it is expected to submit a periodic progress report on the research to TETFund, adding that the duration for execution of the research is 24 months.

Abdussalam is also the Head of Climate Change Research Unit at KASU.

He has presented his work at several conferences, and published outcomes of his numerous research in high-impact journals, books and book chapters.

The don has also won several national and international academic grants and awards, the most recent is the prestigious National Research Fund grant by TetFund as the Principal Investigator.