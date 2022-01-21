Subscribe
Kaduna State University appoints Prof. Yohanna Tella as acting VC

The Governing Council of Kaduna State University has approved the appointment of Prof. Yohanna Tella, as the acting Vice-Chancellor (VC).

 

The Public Relation Officer of the University, Adamu Bargo, said in a statement in Kaduna, Friday, that Tella took over from Prof. Muhammad Tanko, whose five-year tenure has ended.

 

Bargo said that Tella, a Professor of Mathematics and Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, would act for a period of six months before a substantive VC is appointed.

 

“The 4th Governing Council of Kaduna State University, led by Mal. Hussaini Dikko, on Jan. 20, appointed Prof. Yohanna Tella, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of KASU.

 

“He takes over from Prof. Muhammad Tanko whose five-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor has ended,” Vargo said. NAN

