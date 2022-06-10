Kaduna State University accused of violating extant law

Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), said the structure which was removed within the premises of the State’s University violated extant laws.

KASUPDA Director-General, Malam Osmail Dikko made this known in a statement in Kaduna, saying that the State Executive Council had earlier given a clear directive that all public buildings and institutions must submit relevant documents before erecting new structures within their premises.

He disclosed KASU partially complied with the directive by submitting its master plan but without an application seeking permission for further development.

The director-general listed the documents to include the master plan of the institution or public building and an application seeking for permission that a new structure will be built.

‘’While awaiting for the university to fully comply with the directive on erecting new buildings within the premises of the institution and public buildings, the development control team of KASUPDA noticed that excavation work was still going on at the site,’’ he said.

Dikko revealed that he personally went to the site on June 3 but was unable to see the site Engineer.

”I only met labourers. ’Out of courtesy to KASU, I went back on Sunday, June 5 and this time I met the Engineer. I told him that they are in contravention of the law and I asked them to stop further work on the project until they get a permit,’’ he disclosed.

Dikko said that on Monday, the developers continued with the project and for that reason, KASUPDA removed the excavation that had been started for foundation development which hasn’t been completed.