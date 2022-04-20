Kaduna State swears-in new commissioner, permanent secretaries 

Kaduna State Government has sworn-in a new commissioner and two permanent secretaries, charging them to be committed and trustworthy.

Hajiya Umma Aboki was sworn-in as the state Commissioner for Planning and Budget, while Kabir Mainasibi and Bashir Muhammad were sworn-in as Permanent Secretaries.

In her remarks at the ceremony, the state Deputy Gov. Hadiza Balarabe charged the officials to avoid distractions and discharge their duties diligently.

Balarabe stressed that responsibility comes with trust, urging the new officials to show a high level of commitment and justify the confidence reposed in them.

According to her, the appointments are in recognition of hard work and competence.

“I, therefore, hope that you will uphold and protect this confidence that has been reposed in you “she said.

She thanked the state Gov. Nasir El- Rufai for recognizing competence.

“Our governor recognizes performance and rewards it,” she said.

She noted that the appointment brought to eight, the number of female commissioners in the state and 17, the total number of commissioners in Kaduna State.

Aboki, until her appointment, was a Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Planning and Budget.

He replaced Muhammad Sani Dattijo who recently resigned to join 2023 Kaduna State’s governorship race.