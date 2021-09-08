Kaduna speaks on reported move to to shut down telecom services

The Kaduna State Government has said it has no plan to shut down telecommunication services in the state.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication.

According to the statement, the government has not made such a decision, neither has it announced any such plan.

“The Kaduna State Government did not reach out to any federal agency to request a telecoms shutdown and it has not in any way ordered or effected a communications shutdown,” the statement said.

It called on residents to ignore the rumours, saying that is a fake news which some people were trying to pass off as genuine by placing the logo of the state government on their false statements.

“The Kaduna State Government is transparent about security matters. If a telecoms shutdown is deemed necessary that decision will be formally announced in a properly signed statement posted on official information handles,” it said