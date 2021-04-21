The Kaduna State Government said it has not determined the total number of students abducted from Greenfield University, but confirmed that a staff of the institution was killed during the attack.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna that troops have been deployed to the area.

The school was attacked by gunmen on Tuesday night.

“After search-and-rescue operations, a staff member of the university was confirmed to have been killed by the bandits, while a number of students were kidnapped.

“The security operatives took custody of the remaining students, who have been handed over to the institution, as at noon, Wednesday 21st April.”

Aruwan said the actual number of students kidnapped is still being sought from the institution’s records.

“Troops and other security operatives are working in the general area, and the public will be informed of further developments,” Aruwan said.