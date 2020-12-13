The Zailani Absolute Care Foundation has commended the Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA) for blazing the trail in consolidating peacef and unity in Kaduna metropolis through the organising of the Rt. Hon. Yusuf Zailani Peace and Unity Soccer Competition.

This was stated in a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Tasiu Musa, on Saturday.

According to the statement, the foundation urged other communities to emulate Sabo GRA in fostering peace and unity not just in the metropolitan, but the entire state.

It said: “We are delighted to receive the letter of invitation for the competition.

“As a foundation, we are indeed excited that the competition is organised in honour of our principal, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“We are even more delighted to know that the competition is in line with one of the Cardinals of the Speaker.”

The statement further explained that this will give a boost to the efforts of the Malam Nasir el-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government and consolidate on its peace building.

“We therefore, commend the Dr. Silas Adamu-led executives and all members of Sabo GRA for this noble initiative,” it added.

The foundation therefore, charged its members as well as sports and peace loving Kaduna residents to come out enmasse and make the competition a huge success.