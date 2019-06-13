The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed June 20, 2019 as the final date for payment of Hajj fare by intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj from the state.

The Board’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Yunusa explained that the deadline become necessary in order to meet up with the date set by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for completion of all processes by June 21, 2019.

The statement warned that defaulters risk forfeiting their chance to make the trip.

Yunusa said that the approved hajj fare for pilgrims from the state is N1, 549,297.09.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 6,636 seats have been allocated for Kaduna State for this year’s Hajj.

So far, 3,000 people in the state had indicated interest of performing the holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this year.