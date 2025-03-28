Kaduna SDP disowns El-Rufai

The Kaduna State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has disowned the former governor Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai, stating that there are no proper records of his membership.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the Assistant National Secretary, North-West of SDP, Alhaji Idris Inuwa, also rejected the purported dissolution of the State Working Committee of the party.

Inuwa emphasised that El-Rufai’s entry into the party remained a rumor as he has yet to follow due process.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, including Nasir El-Rufai, are being rumored to have joined the SDP.

“However, neither the Chairman of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter in Kaduna State, nor the leadership of Unguwar Sarki ward, has any record of these memberships,” he said.

Inuwa, therefore, advised El-Rufai and his cohorts to follow proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party.

“We advise him and any other interested individuals to follow the proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party,” he said.

Inuwa also rejected the purported dissolution of the Kaduna State Working Committee of the SDP, stating that it is unconstitutional and an affront to the principles of due process and internal democracy.

He alleged that “some individuals are working round the clock to hijack the party.”

He emphasized that the Kaduna State Executive Committee is a product of a duly conducted state congress, reflecting the will of party members and adhering to constitutional provisions.

According to him: “This body holds a four-year mandate that remains valid, binding, and legally recognized throughout its tenure.”

“Any attempt to arbitrarily dissolve this duly constituted leadership structure violates the party’s constitution and undermines due process, fairness, and internal democracy.”

“The SDP constitution outlines clear procedures for dissolving a State Exco, including initiating an investigation, setting up a committee, and providing fair hearing before making a decision.

“None of these were followed—only an illegal, unilateral letter of dissolution was issued.”

Inuwa further stated that the purported establishment of a caretaker committee under a single individual lacks legal basis, rendering it “null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

While acknowledging the growing interest in the party, he stressed that membership admission must follow due process, and the State Exco remains open to all prospective members who comply with the established guidelines.

