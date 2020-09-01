The Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board says it has offered N18.5 million scholarship to 27 law students from the state out of the 90 candidates that applied.

A statement by the Executive Secretary of the board, Malam Hassan Rilwan, revealed this on Tuesday.

Rilwan said the remaining 63 students failed to meet the criteria for the scholarship award.

According to the statement, the selection was done online “in a rigorous and transparent manner”, including verification of the students at the Nigerian Law School.

‘’The tuition fees of the 27 students was immediately paid directly to the Nigerian Law School account and each student will be given a laptop and an upkeep allowance was given to them to ensure they have a hitch free session,” it added.

The statement said the cheques for the students upkeep allowance was presented on Monday to them in the presence of the Director General, Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu-Chiroma, in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the board said it had also offered scholarship to two students with disabilities to study abroad.

“Umar Mu’azu who has been diagnosed with congenital hearing loss would be sponsored to study MSc in Management of Information Systems while Aminu Musa who has been diagnosed with bilateral lower limb abnormalities secondary to Poliomyelitis would be studying BSc in Computer Science with Major in Digital Systems Security,” the statement added.