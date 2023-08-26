Kaduna reviews Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition scheme

The Kaduna State Committee on Food and Nutrition (SCFN), supported by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reviewed the State’s Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan of Action on Nutrition (KDMSPAN), 2020-2024.

Director, Development Aid Coordination, Planning and Budget Commission (PBC), Linda Yakubu, said at the end of the review Friday, that the measure was to address malnutrition in the State.

Yakubu said that the review was to see how far the state has gone in implementing the plan, identify gaps and develop strategies for improved performance.

According to her, some of the gaps identified will be addressed in the last year of the plan, while a new action plan will be developed for subsequent years.

She called on nutrition line Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to utilise the nutrition budgets domiciled at PBC and Kaduna State Emergency Nutrition Action Plan under the Ministry of Health.

She commended the Nutrition Desk Officers in the MDAs for being proactive and innovative, noting that their collaboration with other partners have assisted significantly in implementing some of the activities in the plan.

Also, the Assistant State Nutrition Officer, George Adams, said that the nutrition indices in the state had significantly improved over the years.

Adams said that programmes, such as the Community Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF), training of health workers and other interventions have assisted women and other members of the public to improve their nutritional attitudes.

This, according to him, has assisted significantly in improving the nutritional status of women and children.

He noted that the technical and funding support from partners and other stakeholders was also critical to the implementation of cost-effective nutrition programmes captured in the plan.

Similarly, Dr Zainab Muhammad-Idris, Project Coordinator, Accelerating Nutrition Result in Nigeria (ANRiN), said that the review was critical to determine the progress so far.

Muhammad-Idris noted that the multi-sectoral approach was viable in tackling the scourge of malnutrition in the state.

She reiterated ANRiN’s continued partnership to improve the nutritional status of children under five years, adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers in the state.

“The meeting will help us take stock of what has been implemented and how much it has been delivered by MDAs in terms of specifics and nutrition sensitive interventions.

“The review will also provide insight on what the state has accomplished in the last four years of the five-year strategic plan,” she said.

Ms Jessica Bartholomew, State Coordinator, Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition (CS-SUN), identified funding as the major challenge hampering effective implementation of the plan.

Bartholomew also said that emerging issues such as COVID-19, flood, and insecurity among others also affected the implementation of the plan.

Earlier, Chairman, SCFN, Muhammed Bashir, explained that the KDMSPAN reflects the multi-sectoral dimension of nutrition and the multi-sectoral approach to address the scourge.

Bashir, who is the Permanent Secretary, PBC, said that the reviewed plan would be presented to Governor Uba Sani for further actions.