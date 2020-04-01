Kaduna residents sneak into relaxation spots in spite of curfew – Investigation

Some relaxation spots in parts of Kaduna have continued to receive customers in spite of the curfew imposed on the state, an investigation by the News Agency of Nigeria has shown.

NAN recalls that the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew on March 27 as part of efforts to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government took that action after Governor Nasir el-Rufai tested positive to the pandemic that has claimed two lives in Nigeria and about 30,000 worldwide.

A NAN correspondent, who visited some relaxation spots on Wednesday, found that beer sellers and their customers had ignored the stay-at-home order.

At Unguwan-Yelwa, Romi, Narayi and Karji areas in the capital city, NAN found some beer parlours open to business, but with the sellers and buyers keeping their eyes on the road for fear of security personnel.

Some beer parlour operators, who refused to state their names, told NAN that customers were “gradually” sneaking in “for a bottle or two”.

“People are aware of the pandemic, but they still need to quench their thirst,” one of them told NAN, giggling.

Another beer parlour operator in Romi told NAN that people have continued to sneak in “to get some bottles of beer and pepper soup”.

She said: “I sell beer, fast food and fresh fish pepper soup.

“Business is not bad, my brother.

“My customers start coming in from afternoon when the weather becomes unbearable for them to stay indoors.”

A woman, who runs a relaxation spot in Narayi, also confirmed steady patronage in spite of the curfew.

She attributed that to boredom experienced by workers and business owners not used to staying all day in their houses.

“Most of the beers parlour operators have their personal means of supply, but some of us are not lucky to get as much to satisfy the daily demand from customers,” she said.

Solomon Demnyel, a civil servant resident in Karji area, told NAN that although it was good to take precautionary measures against COVID 19, the people were not used to such restrictions.

“Truth be told, these spots still witness some patronage even during crisis situation, let alone fear of some sort of infection,” Demnyel added.

Sharma Aliyu, an undergraduate, told NAN that the stay at home order was unbearable considering the hardship those who depended on petty trade, small scale businesses and artisans were subjected to.

Aliyu said: “The hot weather, coupled with the general frustration, forced people to want to sneak out to spots where they can have some fresh air.

“That is why I am here.”