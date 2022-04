Kaduna residents call for return of Abuja-Kaduna train service

Some residents of Kaduna have urged the management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to expedite action on resumption of service on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The residents made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

NRC had on March 29, announced an indefinite suspension of train service on Abuja-Kaduna route following an attack on the train by terrorists.

The residents posited that the resumption of the train services would go a long way in easing their transport challenges.

A civil servant Hauwa Hussaini, who resides in Barnawa said that no doubt the suspension was due to security reasons, still, God would always protect travelers.

“The suspension should be lifted because whether one travels by road, rail, sea or air, it is God that protects us.

“The NRC should try as much as possible to liaise with security agencies to beef up security on the train and through the railways,” she said.

A businessman who resides in Ungwan Dosa Suleiman Mohammed, said his business had suffered setback since the suspension of the route.

“I used to buy shoes from Kaduna and take to Abuja on daily basis but I can’t do that by road every day.

“I urge NRC management to address the problem as soon as possible because many people depend on the train service for their livelihood,” he said.

Also, a resident of Mando, Francis Gambo, said the delay in the resumption of train services would aggravate travellers risk of attacks as most of them would be forced to travel by road.

“Although the suspension is well-intended the roads have become quite busy again thereby making the situation worrisome.

“NRC should collaborate with security agencies and provide adequate security for travelers,” Gambo said.

Responding, a staff of NRC at Rigasa Station Kaduna, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the corporation would soon announce a date for the resumption of train service.

The source said that the NRC management was also worried about the plight of travelers but concerned about their safety.