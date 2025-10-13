Kaduna Rep member quits PDP, offers reason

In another fresh hit to the instability within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Sadiq Abdullahi, announced his resignation from the opposition party.

Abdullahi, representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, cited the party’s deepening internal conflicts and “loss of direction” as the primary reasons for his departure.

His resignation, announced shortly after that of former National Secretary S.K.E Udeh Okoye, followed what he described as a prolonged period of factionalism that has undermined his ability to effectively serve his constituents.

Abdullahi, who doubles as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), announced his resignation in a letter addressed to his ward chairman and made available to journalists on Monday.

“The persistent internal conflicts and factionalisation within the PDP, which have culminated in a prolonged party crisis, are adversely affecting my ability to effectively represent my constituency and perform my duties optimally,” Abdullahi stated.

He explained that his decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and political associates and was aimed at sustaining “purposeful, inclusive, and effective representation” for the people of Sabon Gari Federal Constituency beyond partisan boundaries.

“I wish to sincerely thank the PDP for the privilege and opportunity to serve under its platform. The support, trust, and experiences I have gained during my time with the party have been invaluable,” he added.