Kaduna reintroduces school fees in senior secondary schools

The Kaduna State Government on Tuesday announced the reintroduction of school fees in senior secondary schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, made this known in a letter to the schools obtained on Tuesday.

The letter, addressed to Principals of Secondary Schools, was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the state government had in 2019 abolished the payment of fees in schools from primary to senior secondary for all students with effect from 2020.

The move, according to the government, was to reduce the burden on parents and to facilitate free access to education by children of school age.

Lawal, however, said that the reintroduction of the fees at senior secondary school level was due to dwindling resources at the disposal of the state government.

She blamed the development on the current harsh economic conditions, which compelled the government to rescind the decision.

She said: “The increase in population of school children in the state necessitates the expansion and renovation of existing structures, provision of teaching and learning materials to provide a functional and conducive learning environment.

“However, the dwindling resources at the disposal of the state due to the harsh economic conditions of the times, have made it compelling to reintroduce school fees in our secondary schools.”

Lawal said that consequently, every student at Senior Secondary level in the state would now be required to pay a nominal fee of N2,000 for an academic session.

She explained that each student was expected to pay N1,000 for first term and N500 each for second and third term.

She added: “Students have the option to make full payment at the beginning of the session or in three instalments over the three terms.

“All Principals are requested to note that the payment of the fee is with effect from the second term of 2022/2023 session.

“Modalities of payment would be communicated in due course.”





