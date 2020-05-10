The Kaduna State Government says it had recorded two more COVID-19 related deaths.

Governor Nasir El Rufai stated this in a tweet on his verified official Twitter handle, adding that the two latest fatalities included a senior citizen from Makarfi and a lady from Zaria.

In the tweet, released at 11:04pm on Saturday, the governor revealed that two more persons had tested positive in the state, bringing the active COVID-19 cases in to 87.

He said the two new cases were a male from Igabi and a female from Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

The state recorded its first reported COVID-19 related death on May 2 when a patient, a retired civil servant, who concealed his travel history to Kano, died before the result of his test was out.

The state government had raised an alarm that majority of COVID-19 cases in the state had travel history and that illegal inter-state travel was widening the spread of the disease in state.

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, said in a statement that illegal travels increased the danger of community transmission of Coronavirus as infections had been recorded in some rural communities around the state boundaries.

Adekeye appealed for vigilance and active involvement of all residents in the effort to avert peril.

He said positive COVID-19 test results have been recorded in seven LGAs of the state: Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria.