Kaduna records 12 cases of Mutant Polio Virus in 2021 — Agency

The Kaduna State Government said it recorded 12 cases of circulating Mutant Polio Virus in 2021.

Dr. Hamza Ikara, the Director of Disease Control, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Kaduna.

He said the state recorded the 12 cases as a result of challenges of security in some local government areas.

Ikara listed some of the affected local governments to include Zaria, Giwa, Lere, Soba and Sabo-Gari.

He said: “Kaduna State is among the 18 very high risk states.

“In 2021, we recorded 12 cases of circulating mutant polio virus isolated in Zaria, Giwa, Soba and Sabo-Gari LGAs.

“This is as a result of a number of security challenges.

“It is high time we faced this polio distraction and get it out of the way so that we can focus on other communicable/killer diseases.”

Ikara said that to improve the health status of children in the state, the State Primary Health Care Board would embark on more awareness campaign on immunisation and other health related issues on visibility and acceptance.

He said stakeholders must do more to protect children of the state against killer diseases.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on political/religious leaders, traditional institutions and people of influence in communities to ensure all eligible persons get immunised, as it is their right and our duty,” the Director said.