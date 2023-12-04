Kaduna receives briefings on Tudun Biri village attacks

The Kaduna State government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack on Tudun Biri village which left several residents dead and others injured.

The State’s Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this on Monday.

Aruwan said a meeting was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious, traditional leaders and the Nigerian Army.

Aruwan said that the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack were explained during the meeting.

He added, “The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major-General Valentine Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.

“The Deputy Governor at the end of the closed-door meeting, conveyed the condolences of the Government and People of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones, and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue efforts are still ongoing, as dozens of injured victims have been evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital by the Government.

Aruwan added that the heads of security agencies who attended the meeting included the Commissioner of Police, M. Y. Garba and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Abdul Eneche.

“The Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of Jam’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi, led other religious leaders.

“Also present at the meeting was the District of Rigasa, Alhaji Aminu Idris in whose domain the incident occurred, “Aruwan said.

Recall that many residents were killed in an airstrike allegedly by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

NAF has denied the claim, saying that it has not recorded any flight in the last 24 hours in Kaduna.

However, the Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for dropping a bomb on the village which left no fewer than 30 villagers dead.