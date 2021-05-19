The Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) has condemned the attack on workers by hoodlums at a peaceful protest against the mass sack of workers by Kaduna State Government.

Biobelemoye-Joy Josiah, MHWUN National President said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalled that the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and its affiliates had embarked on a five- days warning strike over sack of 4000 workers by Kaduna state government.

Josiah had alleged that the Kaduna State Gov. Nasir El-Rufai had unleashed hoodlums on defenseless workers’ led by Global President, Ayuba Wabba during at the protest.

While expressing concern at the attack on the workers’ peaceful protest led by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, he said that the union was surprised that such action could still be practiced in modern day Nigeria.

”That this incident is occurring at a time when the heightened cases of insecurity said to have been aided by hunger and deprivation.

”Even in the face of helplessness of the authorities has brought about an envelope of fear and trepidation in all the six geo-political zones of the country.

”So for Mal. El-Rufai to mass sack workers whose only offence is that they chose to serve their fatherland faithfully and diligently with all man-made inconveniences is most unfortunate.

”We are, therefore, angered that even in the face of this deprivation, we are being provoked and humiliated, ”he said.

He noted that peaceful picketing was guaranteed under section 43 of Trade Union ACT CAP T14 LFN 2004.

He, therefore, said that this position of the law had been affirmed severally by the superior courts of record up to the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

”We wish to use this medium to highlight the illegal actions by the governor which is being challenged by the leadership of NLC include the retirement of officers who are 50 years of age and above, “he said.

He said that others were the retirement of officers on GL.14 and above, converting officers on GL. 01 – 06 to casual labourers.

Josiah also noted that others included the dismissal of Nurses on GL.14 and below and also dismissal of lecturers and members of staff of Kaduna State University for participating in the peaceful protest.

He, however, said that the actions had been taken without regard to extant labour laws and circulars that regulated employment of public servants whose appointment were clothed with statutory flavor.

“The union, therefore, call on El-Rufai to as a matter of urgency to recall all those he sacked unjustly.

“The governor should publicly offer an unreserved apology to the Global President of Labour and Nigerian workers within the next 48 hours for the dastardly act.

“The union re-affirms our commitment to actions already taken and other being contemplated by the leadership of Congress to bring succor to the long suffering workers of Kaduna State,” he said.

He, therefore, called all workers and citizens of Kaduna State to tag May 18, as a sad day for democracy.

Josiah added that, it was a day of mourning when an elected governor threw away the constitution he swore to uphold and embraced thuggery.

”We call on the entire citizens of Kaduna State to remember this day.

“So that when this same man come calling to beg for votes to go to the senate or for any other elective position, he should be rejected out rightly.

“As there is no room for anarchist in a democratic society.

”We also call on our members nationwide to remain alert and await further directives on this matter as “an injury to one is an injury to all” and “injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere,” he said.