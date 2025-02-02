Kaduna police rescue 23 kidnapped victims

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command, in a joint operation, have successfully rescued 23 kidnapped victims.

Mansir Hassan, a DSP and spokesman for the Command, provided details of the operation in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that on February 2, 2025, security forces acted on credible intelligence about the movement of bandits in the Kajuru area. Led by the Divisional Police Officer of Kajuru Division and supported by military personnel, they advanced into the bush near Doka Village in Kajuru Local Government Area where they encountered a gang of bandits attempting to relocate their victims to Kajuru Forest.

During the encounter, security forces inflicted heavy casualties on the bandits, forcing them to retreat into the forest with gunshot wounds. This action led to the rescue of 23 kidnapped victims who had previously been reported abducted in Kauru LGA. The victims have since been safely reunited with their families.

The area has been placed under heightened surveillance and aggressive patrols to prevent further criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad reassured the public of the Command’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents. He emphasized that the Command will continue to align with the security vision and mission of Governor Sen. Uba Sani, collaborating with the military and other security agencies to combat crime and maintain peace across the state.

