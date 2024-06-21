Kaduna: Police nab five suspected kidnappers, one car snatcher

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested five suspected kidnappers and one car snatcher.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in a statement he issued on Thursday in Kaduna.

Hassan, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said: “On June 15 at about 18:10 hours, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Maigana received intelligence from a concerned citizen regarding a group of kidnappers planning to collect ransom money from the relatives of their victim.”

He said that the DPO, acting swiftly, mobilised his patrol team and some members of the local vigilante group to the location.

He added: “The operation resulted in the successful arrest of the suspects, Shuaiabu Bala, 23, from Malanta, Gimba Village, and Safinu Musa, 22, from Bugau Village, Anchau, Kubau Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.”

Also Read:

Hassan said investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the kidnapping gang.

The Police Public Relations Officer also said that a significant breakthrough in fighting kidnapping was made on June 17 with the arrest of three other suspected kidnappers.

He said: “Acting on credible intelligence received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Tafa, it was reported that some suspected kidnappers were sighted roaming around Tafa Town.

“At about 1700 hours, the DPO immediately mobilized and led a surveillance team, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) of Tafa to the scene.

“As a result of this swift action, three suspected kidnappers were arrested and brought to the station.

“The suspects have been identified as Sani Amadu, 17, Sani Lawal, 20, and Aliyu Usman 22, all residents of Dadin Kowa, Tafa LGA , Niger State.

“During the course of the investigation, incriminating evidence, including pictures and videos of banditry activities, was discovered on their cell phones.

“Upon completion of the preliminary investigation, the case will be transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further action.”

Hassan also disclosed that on June 13 at about 1600 hours, intelligence was received that a criminal element was sighted at Kachia Road by the Railway Station Roundabout in Kaduna with a motor vehicle strongly suspected to be stolen.

He said acting on the information, a team from the Anti-Car Theft Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department was swiftly mobilised to the scene.

He said: “The operatives arrested one Chinago Harrison, male, of Manya Street, Ungwan Romi, Kaduna.

“The operatives recovered a black Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep, 2013 model, with registration number KTU 886 JD, chassis number JTMHY7AJXD4017043, and engine number 3UR3151879.”

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that the vehicle was stolen from Sir Dingshegyuan Plastic Processing and Manufacturing Company Limited, located at the Interchange in Sagamu, Ogun State.

“The suspect will be handed over to Ogun State Police Command for further investigations,” Hassan said.

The command’s spokesman said that the police in the state remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

Hassan quoted the Commissioner of Police, Ali Dabigi, as urging the public to continue to support it by promptly reporting any suspicious activities around their environment to the police.