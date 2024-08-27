Kaduna: Police intercept 15 unsewn military camouflage material, detain two suspected carjackers

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives have intercepted 15 unsewn military camouflage and detained two suspected car thieves in Kaduna

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, on Tuesday in Kaduna.

Hassan said, “On August 25, around 1:20 PM, during a routine patrol and stop-and-search operation on the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway, police operatives stopped a vehicle and found a black leather bag containing 15 pieces of unsewn military camouflage materials.”

He said the suspect admitted that he was to deliver the materials to someone in Udawa Village, who would then deliver them to bandits in the Chukuba area under Shiroro LGA of Niger for their operations.

“The suspect is currently cooperating with the Police to arrest other accomplices at large,” he said.

Hassan also disclosed that , on Tuesday, while on a routine divisional patrol at about 1200 hrs, the police patrol team of Makarfi encountered a group of armed robbers who blocked the road using logs of wood and stones.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a shootout ensued between the police and the armed robbers.

“The superior firepower of the police patrol team forced the robbers to flee into the surrounding bushes.

“During the exchange, one of the robbers was neutralized and his locally made pistol and one cartridge were recovered, “he said.

Hassan said the police were combing the surrounding bushes in an ongoing operation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The spokesperson said one AbdulAziz AbdulMumin reported to the police that his blue-black Toyota had been stolen.

He said following the report, the vehicle was spotted in the Hayin Dan Mani area of Igabi LGA of the state.

“Acting swiftly, the police traced the location and maintained surveillance.

”At about 20:00 hours on Monday, the police moved in and jointly arrested two suspects,” Hassan added.

He said that Abdul Mukhtar and his accomplice, Mamman Ahmad, a resident of Zoo Road, Kano were nabbed.

“Ahmad was found driving a Mercedes kompressor with registration number AKD 547 GY, which is also suspected to have been stolen,” Hassan said.

According to him, during interrogation, the suspects confessed to using a master key to steal cars.

He added that further investigation was ongoing to determine the full extent of the suspects’ activities and to identify other potential accomplices.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi, commended the officers for their excellent work.

He assured the public that the command would continue to ensure that criminals have no breathing space within the state.

