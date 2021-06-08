Three kidnapped victims – Godiya Ishaya (male) of Bukuru town, Jos; Blessing Isuwa (female) of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State and Emmanuel Daniel (male) of Gbai Bagori village of Bauchi State, were successfully rescued from their abductors on Monday by men of the Kaduna police command.

A distress call had been received through the Divisional Police Officer, Kafanchan, that some unknown gunmen had blocked Jagindi Godo-Godo road, attacked a Sharon Vehicle with registration number MGU 15 ZF and abducted the occupants.

The DPO quickly led a team of policemen to the scene and engaged the bandits in a gun fight.

The bandits abandoned their victims and fled, and the three victims were rewcued unhurt.

On the same day, the command received another report from the DPO Rigasa, Kaduna, that some bandits invaded the residence of one Abdulganiyu Husseini, 45, of Mahuta Community, abducted him, his wife and daughter and were heading to the forest.

According to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, operatives were immediately mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits in fierce exchange of fire.

The bandits were forced to abandon the wife, Nafisat Abdulganiyu, 40, and daughter, Barakat Abdulganiyu, but escaped with the husband.

Jalige said efforts are being intensified with a view to rescuing the victim and possibly arrest the bandits.

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, UM Muri, has thanked the people of Kaduna State for always being supportive to the command in the area of prompt report of incidents.

He equally charged officers and men in the command to work closely with their host communities to ensure the safety of lives and property, and protect the identity of those who volunteer information at all times.