Kaduna Police arrest 985 phone snatchers, others in two months

The Kaduna State Police Command said its operatives, within the last 2 months, have arrested Nine Hundred and Eighty-five (985) suspected phone snatchers and 73 Armed Robbery suspects terrorising communities in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi made this known at a press conference on Thursday.

Dabigi noted that they arrested seventy (70) Kidnapping suspects, nine (9) Bandits were neutralized and seven (7) locally made Arms were recovered.

According to him, “1,817 rounds of live ammunition were recovered, eight (8) Motor vehicles of different brands were recovered, eight (8) suspects arrested in connection with Car-theft and 7 Motorcycles of different brands were recovered.

He said Five (5) AK47 Rifles were recovered, one (1) Tricycle was recovered, one (1) suspected Railway vandal was arrested, 29 rustled cattle were recovered.

Highlighting details of some of their major achievements recorded in the last two months, CP Dabigi began with the arrest of a suspected railway vandal, saying, “on 3rd May, 2024 at about 1330hrs, the arrest took place following a credible intelligence report.

“The suspect Naim Mikaila, a resident of Kajuru in Kaduna State was found in possession of One hundred (100) pieces of railway tracks. During interrogation, Mikaila was unable to provide satisfactory explanation for the possession of these items, leading to the suspicion that they were stolen property.”

The commissioner continued: “Arrest of Eight (8) Notorious Armed Robbery Suspects, Three (3) Receivers and a Cyber Criminal who specializes in unlocking phones and alteration of I.M.E Numbers:On 9th May, 2024 around 0300hrs, a surveillance patrol team from Unguwan Rimi Division, Kaduna intercepted three (3) suspects – Khalid Lawal, Abdulhamid Zubairu and Musa Yusuf along Yakowa Expressway.

“Investigation further revealed that, the suspects who were armed with guns, knives and machetes conspired with their conspirators led the Police to the arrest of additional criminals namely – Aminu Aliyu (a.k.a Bosho), Idris Ibrahim, Musa Muhammed, Abubakar Lawal (a.k.a. Dan Master) and Alhassan Musa.

“They targeted several hotels in the metropolis which includes; ABELLO, Geometry, Harmony and Apple Gate Hotel, robbing lodgers and staff of valuable items like motor vehicles, mobile phones and computers.

“In one incident, they severed a victim’s right hand. During investigation, two (2) motor vehicles, one (1) Tricycle, one (1) motorcycle and twenty-two (22) mobile handsets were recovered.

“All the suspects have confessed to their crimes and the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Kaduna for further investigations.

“Arrest of an International Car Theft Suspect and Recovery of a Lexus Jeep and Car Anti-Tracker Jammer:On 27th May, 2024 Operatives received a tip-off from a Good Samaritan who suspected that a Lexus LX470 Jeep which he was asked to collect from a mechanic was stolen.

“The Operatives recovered the vehicle and discovered that it was robbed from the owner at gunpoint at Utako in Abuja. Surveillance led to the arrest of one Mubarak Kabiru in Kaduna, where search revealed an Anti-Tracking Jammer in his hotel room.

“Mubarak Kabiru confessed to transporting stolen vehicles under the directives of his boss, one Dauda from Niger Republic and selling them in Niger Republic. The suspect has been handed over to FCT Command, for further investigation.

“Arrest of a Seventy 70 Year old Suspected Armed Bandit and Recovery of an AK47 Rifle:On 29th May, 2024 at about 0130hrs, following credible intelligence about suspicious movement of an armed bandit, the Divisional Police Officer, Tudun Wada Zaria Division made a swift action resulting to the arrest of one Hussaini ‘m’ 70 years old from Tudun Wada Zaria.

“The arrest took place at about 0250 hrs. During the operation, an AK47 Rifle, a locally made pistol and three (3) cartridges were recovered from the suspect. The suspect is helping the Police in investigations to apprehend his accomplice and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

“Arrest of Four (4) Notorious Kidnappers who partake in several Kidnapping in the North-West and Recovery of Exhibits:

“On 29th May, 2024 acting on a tip-off from a concerned citizen, a joint patrol team comprising Officers from the Saminka Division and the Hunters Group in Lere Local Government Area, successfully arrested three (3) suspects involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“The suspects are:-Isah Baffa Rabo ‘m’ 30 years old from Maibindiga Village, Lere LGA, implicated in kidnappings for ransom in Zangon Kataf LGA and Kachia LGA.Ja’afaru Sale ‘m’ 30 years old from Durumi Village, Lere LGA.Umar Musa ‘m’ 24 years old from Durumi Village, Lere LGA.”

“The suspects confessed to be part of the kidnapping syndicate in Lere LGA and admitted to stealing two (2) cattle, which they sold to Idris Abubakar ‘m’ 47 years old from Dokan Lere, who was arrested. Recovered items include – a locally made single barrel gun, a cutlass and three (3) mobile phones. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Kaduna for further investigation.”

“Arrest of a Notorious Marabout linked to Kidnapper Buderi and Recovery of Nine (9) Suspected Rustled Cattle:On 20th June, 2024 at about 1400hrs, the Operation Yaki Tracking and Response Team acted promptly on intelligence.

“The team tracked and arrested the most wanted spiritual leader, identified as one Mallam Ali Bello ‘m’ 47 years old in his shrine located around Kidandan Forest. The team also arrested a confessed kidnapper, one Usman Ibrahim, 35 years old who was seeking spiritual assistance.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in illegal activities, including providing fake charms and praying for Boderi and his gang members before they embark on any kidnapping operation. Suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.

“On the recent arrest of a woman with 550 rounds of AK47 Ammunition, he said on 23rd June, 2024 at about 1000 hrs, Police Operatives acting on an intelligence report, intercepted and arrested one Aisha Abubakar ‘f’ 25 years, from Kubwa, Abuja.

“She was found with five hundred and fifty (550) rounds of AK47 live ammunition, which she had collected from a man named Muhammad (surname unknown) from Loko, Nasarawa State. She was transporting the ammunition to a place in Katsina, called ‘Yan Tumaki’.

“She was arrested while on transit along Kaduna – Zaria Highway. She confessed to the crime and the investigation is ongoing.”

“Operatives Recover a Stolen Diplomatic Vehicle:On 25th June, 2024 at about 0025 hrs, our Operatives successfully recovered a stolen 2019/2020 Prado Jeep with a Diplomatic plate number. Acting on an actionable intelligence report indicating that the vehicle was snatched at gunpoint in Abuja and was heading towards Kaduna, our surveillance team was immediately mobilised to block the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway.

“The suspects came in contact with the Operatives at Flour Mill area, where they left the vehicle and took to their heels. The vehicle is said to belong to the Embassy of Sautomi and the case will be transferred to FCT Command, the jurisdiction of the crime.

“These achievements are part of the testament to the hard work and dedication of the Officers and men of the Kaduna State Police Command. We remain committed to serving and protecting the people of Kaduna State with integrity and professionalism,” the commissioner concluded.