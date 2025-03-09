Kaduna: Police apprehend 144 suspects, rescue 105 kidnap victims

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that it has apprehended 144 suspects in connection with 128 reported crimes in February and rescued 105 kidnap victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.

Aliyu listed the crimes to include armed robbery, culpable homicide, kidnapping, and rape.

The PPRO said that the command succeeded in neutralising four suspected bandits, rescued 105 kidnapped victims, and recovered 13 rustled animals.

Also Read:

He revealed that the police also recovered four locally made guns, 13 Pump Action Cartridges, and five motorcycles.

Aliyu added: “Our achievements are a testament to our personnel’s tireless efforts in ensuring a safer Katsina State.

“We will continue to work closely with the community and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that our crime-fighting efforts are effective and sustainable.”

Post Views: 32