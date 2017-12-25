Kaduna Pilgrims Board to refund N140m to pilgrims

The Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board said it would commence refunding over N140 million to pilgrims who performed pilgrimage in 2016 and 2017 from December 28.

The Overseer of the Board, Imam Husaini Ikara, made this known in a statement signed by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Abdullahi.

Ikara said each of the 2016 pilgrims would be paid N1,265.65, while 2017 pilgrims would receive N12,862.08 as refunds for transportation, feeding and other services not rendered to them during the Hajj periods.

He said 29 intending pilgrims, who were unable to go on pilgrimage in 2017, would be refunded all their money, with the exception of administrative charges, including cost of main and hand luggage as well as the uniform, which had already been given to them.

Ikara called on the affected pilgrims to contact their registration officers with their International Passport that had either 2016 or 2017 Hajj visa before being paid.

He advised registration officers to ensure all the affected pilgrims received their refunds after full identification and urged the pilgrims to also comply with modalities for the payment for accountability and transparency.

The overseer said the refund was money the board received from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria earlier this month for services not rendered by the various service providers to the pilgrims during the pilgrimage.