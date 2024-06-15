Kaduna pilgrim passes away in Makkah

A female pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Asma’u Muhammad-Ladan, has passed away at the King Fahad hospital in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Friday after a brief illness.

The Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Malam Yunusa Muhammad-Abdullahi, revealed this.

In a statement he issued to newsmen in Arfat, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, the PRO, who did not indicate her local government of origin, said the deceased was registered at the headquarters of the agency.

The statement said the family of the late pilgrim has been notified, adding that the management and staff of the agency commiserated with them over the death of Hajiya Muhammad-Ladan.

According to Muhamamda-Abdllajhi, the Kaduna State Pilgrim Welfare agency prayed to Allah (SWT) to have mercy upon the deceased’s soul, forgive her sins and comfort her family over the irreparable loss.