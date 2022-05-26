Kaduna PDP Primaries: Over 300 people claiming they voted for me after I got two votes ― Shehu Sani

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Senator Shehu Sani, on Thursday disclosed that though he got two votes during the governorship primary in the state, over 300 delegates have called, claiming that they voted for him.

Senator Sani, it would be recalled, had said he would not give money to any delegate during the primary and when the primary was held, while Honourable Isa Ashiru, who won the election, polled 414 votes, Senator Sani however polled two votes.

According to the announced result, Ashiru had 414 votes, Sani Sidi polled 260 votes, Ramalan Yero had 28 votes, Sani Abass got 15 votes, Haruna Kajuru had 11 votes, while Shehu Sani had two votes.

Sani wrote on his twitter handle, “Two delegates voted for me without paying them kobo; but I have received over 300 calls from different delegates claiming that they are the two that voted for me and want to come and see me…See me se wahala abeg.”