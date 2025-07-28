Kaduna PDP deputy governorship candidate defects to ADC

The 2023 deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, John Ayuba, has resigned from the party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ayuba confirmed his defection on Monday in a formal resignation letter addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of Ungwan Gaiya Ward in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

He cited mismanagement and lack of direction at the national level as reasons for his decision to resign from the party.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to convey my difficult decision to resign my membership of our erstwhile great party,” the letter read in part.

The former deputy governorship candidate accused some national stakeholders of mismanaging the party’s future and engaging in anti-party activities.

“I have, over the last three years, watched with great concern the mismanagement of the future of our party at the national level by those who, I fear to say, do not mean well for its future.

“These events culminated in brazen acts of anti-party activities against our presidential candidate in the 2023 general election by highly placed party members,” he added.

Ayuba lamented that months after the general elections, the party had yet to take decisive action on the issues, leaving loyal members demoralised.

He noted that his defection followed extensive consultations with his political associates and supporters, stressing that remaining in the PDP was no longer an option.

While expressing gratitude to the PDP for the platform and opportunity it provided him, especially the 2023 deputy governorship nomination, Ayuba said it was time to move on.

Post Views: 7