Troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force on Saturday foiled an ambush by a group of armed bandits at Ungwan Laya, near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, killing many of them.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Daramola said the troops were able to beat their ways through the ambush, killing several of the bandits who were over 100 in number.

He, however, added that some gallant personnel of the Nigerian Air Force involved in the operation lost their lives, while others sustained injuries and currently receiving treatments.

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has expressed his condolences to the family of the gallant officers who paid the supreme price.

Daramola said: “The CAS on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls peaceful repose.

“The CAS, who visited the injured personnel in the hospital this evening, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.”