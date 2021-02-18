RelatedPosts No Content Available

A Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court, on Thursday ordered that a 32-year-old man, Francis Godwin, who allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl, be remanded in correctional center pending legal advice.

The defendant who resides at Constitution Road Kaduna is charged with defilement.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Godwin’s plea, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until March 2 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on February 10 at his residence.

Leo said the defendant, who is a neighbour to the victim, called her on the pretence of sending her on an errand.

He stated that when the girl followed him to his room, he forcefully pushed her on the bed and defiled her.

The prosecutor added that the defendant was arrested when the girl told her mother what the defendant did.

The offence, according to Leo, contravenes Section 209 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.