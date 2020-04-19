The Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Sunday said the man in a viral video has tested negative for Coronavirus Disease/

NAN reports that in the video, the man was shown in distress and people suspected that he had been infected with the virus.

But Dr. Amina Baloni, the State Commissioner for Health, in a statement in Kaduna said his test result returned negative, but was diagnosed with severe hypertension.

Baloni said: “Tasiu Mohammed, the man who was shown in distress in a video that was widely circulated a few days ago, has tested negative to COVID-19.

“The 27-year old, had been sick for a while before he traveled from Ogun State to his hometown in Jigawa.

“Given his sickly state, the vehicle he was traveling in dropped him at the Western Bye-pass in Kaduna.

“From there, he was taken to the Primary Health Centre in Hayin Bankin, where the video was recorded by people frightened that he might be a COVID-19 case.”

Baloni said the patient was evacuated from Hayin Bankin to the isolation centre where he was assessed by the medical team, tested for COVID-19 and his result returned negative.

“He was treated as a case of severe hypertension with acute pulmonary oedema, unfortunately, he passed away at the isolation centre,” she said.

Baloni said his relatives were informed and they gave permission for him to be buried in Kaduna in view of the current restriction of movements.

She said the Ministry of Health wished to appeal to the good people of Kaduna State to avoid spreading rumours, especially on social media, without ascertaining facts.

Baloni said that COVID-19 was deadly.

“The Ministry wishes to remind the public of the importance of hand washing, personal hygiene, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings, in helping to contain COVID-19 spread,” she said.

The Commissioner said it was important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.