The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission has tentatively fixed the conduct of election in the 23 Local Government Areas in the state for August 14.

Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Sambo, announced the new date during a meeting with the leadership of political parties and other stakeholders in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election, which had earlier been scheduled to hold on May 15, was rescheduled to June 5.

This followed series of complaints from stakeholders that they were not given the mandatory 90-day notice before the commencement of the election.

Sambo said KAD-SIECOM was forced to postpone the poll over the non-availability of non-sensitive materials for the poll.

The non-sensitive materials, according to Sambo, included batteries to power the electronic voting machine.

Sambo explained that the commission was still awaiting the delivery of the EVM batteries from the manufacturers in China.

Disclosing this before political parties and other major stakeholders, the chairman added that the shipment dates for the delivery of the EVM batteries from China to Abuja was scheduled for between July 1 and 10.

He also explained that charging of the EVM batteries with fixing and sorting of other electoral materials would take an additional 14 days from July 17 to August 2.

He added that from August 2, it would take another two days for “the distribution of sensitive election materials before the commission proposes a possible election date.”