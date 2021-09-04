Kaduna LG Poll: El-Rufai loses polling unit to PDP

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has lost his polling unit in the local council election held on Saturday.

El-Rufai lost his Unit 01 Ungwar Sarki, Kaduna North Local Government Area to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The results, announced by the state Independent Electoral Commission, showed that the PDP got 86 out of the 159 votes for chairman.

El-Rufai’s All Progressives Congress secured 62 votes, while APP had 1, ZLP 5, PRP 4, and three abstentions.

The PDP also got 100 votes for councillorship seat out of 162 cast, while APC scored 53, ZLP 2, PRP 2, NNPP 1 and BP 4.

The results were announced by the Presiding Officer, Muhammad Sani.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor had earlier said in an interview with journalists that the adoption of electronic voting for the local election was to ensure that people’s votes counted.

El-Rufai said: “As I said several times, we are not going to behave like other parties or other state governments.

“We will allow the people of Kaduna State to elect who they want.

“The APC did not have to win everywhere.

“We don’t believe in cheating or rigging elections, but also we don’t want other parties to cheat us and that was why we encouraged the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission to come up with fool-proof voting process.”