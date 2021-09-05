Kaduna LG poll: APC wins chairmanship seats in Jema’a, Kaduna North, Lere, others

The All Progressives Congress has won the chairmanship seats in Jema’a, Kaduna North and Lere local government areas of Kaduna State in the council polls held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Dr Sunday Ibrahim, declared Mr Yunana Barde of the APC the winner of the election in Jema’a Local Government Area at the Jema’a LGA Secretariat at about 11:30a.m. on Sunday.

Ibrahim said that Barde scored 24, 255 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Averik who scored 23, 215 votes.

“Mr Yunana Barde of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the election and returned elected,” he said.

The APC also won seven out of the 12 councillor seats in the council, leaving the PDP with the remaining five.

Mr Mukhtar Baloni of the APC also won the chairmanship seat in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the state.

The Returning Officer, Professor Ahmad Kofa, announced the result on Sunday in Kaduna.

Kofa said that Baloni scored 16,575 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Adamu Dattijo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 15,472 votes.

“Mukhtar Baloni of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes, was declared winner of the election and returned elected,” he said.

The PDP, however, won eight out of the 12 councillorship seats, leaving the APC with only four.

In Lere Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Buba of the APC has also been declared the winner of the chairmanship seat in Saturday’s local government poll.

The Returning Officer, Professor Dauda Ishaya of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, announced the results in Saminaka on Sunday.

He said that Buba scored 36,389 votes to defeat Mr Dalhat Abu-Dadda’i of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 24,294 votes.

Alhaji Idris Ibrahim of APC was also declared winner of the Zaria Local Government chairmanship seat.

Ibrahim scored 34,006 votes to defeat his closest contender, Alhaji Yusuf Sambo of PDP who polled 14,019 votes.

In Sabon Gari Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Usman of APC was declared winner, after scoring 32,405 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Abdu Bello of PDP who scored 13,777 votes.