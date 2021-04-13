The Kaduna State Government has justified its decision to sack several workers in its employ.

The state government justified the decision in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir el-Rufai on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday.

Adekeye said what the state had been receiving from the Federation Account Allocations Committee since the middle of 2020, like most other sub-nationals, can barely pay salaries and overheads.

He said: “In November 2020, the KDSG had only N162.9m left after paying salaries.

“That month, Kaduna State got N4.83bn from FAAC and paid N4.66bn as wages.

“In the last six months, personnel costs have accounted for between 84.97% and 96.63% of FAAC transfers received by the Kaduna State Government.

“In March 2021, Kaduna State had only N321m left after settling personnel costs.

“That month, the state got N4.819bn from FAAC and paid out N4.498bn, representing 93% of the money received.

“This does not include standing orders for overheads, funding security operations, running costs of schools and hospitals, and other overhead costs that the state has to bear for the machinery of government to run, for which the state government taps into the internally generated revenue earnings.”

Adekeye however said the “desire to pay more is a sentiment that must bow to the limits prescribed by the ability to pay.

“Therefore, the state government has no choice but to shed some weight and reduce the size of the public service.

“It is a painful but necessary step to take, for the sake of the majority of the people of this state.”