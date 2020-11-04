The Judicial Panel of Inquiry in Kaduna State on Wednesday invited members of the public to submit petitions against police brutality and others related extra-judicial killings in the state.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, by the secretary of the panel, Hajara Jibrin Abubakar, the public is advised to submit the petition/memoranda on or before 25 November, 2020, in 15 hard copies.

She said the petition/memoranda should also be addressed to the Secretary, Judicial Panel of Inquiry into act of police brutality and other related extra-judicial killings in Kaduna State, former Protocol Office Building, General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo, Kaduna.

“All enquiries on the activities of the panel should be addressed to the Secretary of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on email: [email protected].

She noted that each petition/memoranda should be accompanied have photographs attached, video clips and or other material evidence, where available.

Abubakar also said each memorandum should also state the name, telephone number and contact address of the petitioner (s) who may be required to give oral evidence before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry at the public sittings.

“Submission of petitions/memoranda can be submitted at any of the following offices, Zone One: Ministry of Justice Zonal Office, Dogarawa Zaria, Ministry of Justice Zonal office Saminaka and all Local Government Secretariats (Office of the Secretary to Local Government).

“Zone Two: Department of Citizens Right, Ministry of Justice. Kaduna State Secretariat Independence Way Kaduna, Judicial Panel of Inquiry Secretariat, General Hassan Usman Katsina House, Kawo Kaduna,

All Local Government Secretariats, (Office of the Secretary to Local Government) and National Human Rights Commission, Baron House Office Complex, 14A Muhmmad Buhari Way, Kaduna.

“Zone Three; Ministry of Justice Zonal office Kafanchan, All Local Government Secretariats (Office of the Secretary to Local Government).

She further stated that the Terms of Reference for the judicial panel are to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings.

“The panel will also evaluate evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as for the validity of complaints, recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate,” she added.