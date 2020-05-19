An Islamic cleric in Kaduna State, Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachukun, has been convicted alongside his son by the Kaduna State Mobile Court for violating the stay at home order and not wearing face masks.

A statement on Monday by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Aisha Dikko, said the Islamic cleric and his son were arrested at Kaduna State University junction.

Dikko said the cleric and his son were both charged for not wearing face masks and were fined N5,000 each.

The court also asked the cleric to perform community service by informing the public on how to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The Commissioner, therefore, warned Kaduna residents to desist from violating the lockdown order in the state.

Similarly, a military officer was arrested while driving into Kaduna from Abuja with three other passengers who had no face masks.

The officer identified himself and said he was coming from Abuja and on official duty.

While the officer was allowed to go, the three passengers were arrested and penalised for not complying with the stay at home order and failure to wear face masks.

Dikko said in all. 75 of the 105 persons arrested last week had been convicted for violating the ban on interstate travel at the border between Kaduna State and Abuja and Kaduna State and Katsina State border.

She warned violators of the partial lockdown order to desist, adding that offenders shall be fined and may undergo community service for seven days.