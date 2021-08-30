Kaduna IRS seals four banks’ branches over N300.5m tax defaults

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) sealed the head offices and other branches of four banks in Kaduna on Monday over N300.5 million unpaid taxes.

KADIRS Executive Chairman, Dr Zaid Abubakar identified the affected banks as First Bank, Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank and Sterling Bank.

Abubakar told journalists after the exercise in Kaduna that the money was arrears of taxes payable on masts, towers, and Very Small Aperture Terminals (VSAT) from 1999 to 2020.

He said that the tax liability of First Bank was N132.6 million; Access Bank N84.1 million; GTB N23.5 million and Sterling Bank of N60.3 million.

According to him, the exercise is based on the power vested on KADIRS by Section 104 of the Personal Income Tax Act.

“We have sent demand notices several times as required by law, but the banks refused to come forward to pay taxes due to the state.

“For example, we have sent six notices to First Bank, four each to GTB, Access Bank and Sterling Bank.

“KADIRS is left with no choice than to seal up the banks’ branches.

“There is, however, a positive response from the affected banks. They have made part payment and signed commitments to settle the outstanding,’’ Abubakar said.

The executive chairman appealed to all business owners in the state to comply with relevant tax laws and pay all taxes due to the state to avoid being shut.