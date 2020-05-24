Health Workers in Kaduna State have commenced their seven says warning strike.

This has led to the shutting down of all government-owned health facilities in the state.

The workers went on strike over yet-to-be-resolved issues with the Kaduna State Government.

The workers defied the warning of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, not to proceed on the strike and by Sunday morning all hospitals run by the government had been shut down.

The workers had in a communique announced the commencement of the seven days warning strike, adducing reasons for the decision.

The communique, signed by Dr. Danjuma Sale, Chairman MDCAN BDTH; Dr. Emmanuel Joseph, President ARD Kaduna State; Ibrahim Abashe, Chairman, NAPTPTN; Dr. Stephen Akau Kache, Chairman NMA Kaduna, as well 10 union leaders, said: “The meeting was called to assess the response of the Kaduna state government to our earlier communication and notice of a 7-day warning strike to press home our demands.”