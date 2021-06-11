Some gunmen on Thursday attacked Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna State, abducting some lecturers and their family members.

An official of the Kaduna Sate Vigilance Service, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria but did not want his name mentioned, said some students of the institution were also injured.

The official, who did not give details, said the incident occurred on Thursday between 10.30pm and 11pm.

Contacted on the matter, Malam Abdullahi Shehu, Public Relations Officer of the institution, confirmed the incident, adding that management was trying to ascertain the exact number of people affected.

Similarly, ASP Mohammed Jalige, Public Relations Officer, Kaduna State Police Command, also confirmed the incident to NAN, but said he was still awaiting details on the matter.

Julie promised to get in touch with newsmen as soon as such details were available.