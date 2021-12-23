Kaduna: Gunmen attack police-guarded convoy, abduct over 70

Gunmen have abducted over 70 traders being guarded by a police convoy on the Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Highway in Kaduna State on Wednesday.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Jalige, on Wednesday confirmed the development.

The police were guarding the convoy of over 20 vehicles conveying traders from Birnin Gwari villages to Kaduna and Kano States when the bandits struck.

It was learn that the incident occurred at about 11am.

A community leader, Alhaji Muhammadu Umaru, who spoke with newsmen, said four of his neighbours were among those abducted.

Umaru said: “The attack happened between Udawa and Buruku.

“Four of my neighbours were abducted.

“They are traders on their way to Kaduna, some to Kano.

“They were on a convoy of about 20 vehicles led by a police escort.

“On the convoy, we had about 70 of our traders from Udawa town alone and there were others from neighbouring towns.

“My neighbours were involved because we called their phones and one of the bandits answered the calls.”