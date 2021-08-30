Kaduna Govt says captain’s death ‘appears to be culpable homicide’

The Kaduna State government says the death of Pilot Abdulkarim Na Allah’s appears “to be a case of culpable homicide.”

Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, stated this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

The late aircraft Capt. Abdulkarim was the eldest son of Senator Bala Ibn Na Allah.

Aruwan said the state government had been informed by security agencies that the remains of Capt. Ibn Na’Allah were found in his Kaduna home.

“In what appears to be a case of culpable homicide, the deceased was found in a bedroom in his residence in Malali, Kaduna North Local Government Area, apparently after having been strangled with a rope.

“A vehicle was stolen from his parking lot by the assailants,” the statement said.

The Kaduna State police command’s Public Relations officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident.

The remains of the pilot were buried on Sunday evening at Unguwan Sarki Cemetery, Kaduna.

Aruwan said that in another incident bandits killed one person at Janwuriya, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the incidents as he prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims.

The governor urged security agencies to conduct vigorous investigations into the incidents and apprehend the perpetrators of the attacks.