The Wife of the Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Ummi El-Rufa’i, has called for the quick passage of the amended legislation, which recommends severe punishment for convicted rapists in the state.

The governor’s wife made the call when she paid a courtesy visit to the state House of Assembly to solicit for the speedy passage of the amended Penal Code Law on rape in the state.

El-Rufai said: “The penal code law which scaled Second Reading in the house last week, seeks to amend Section 258 of the principal law in order to make it more effective in protecting the citizens of the state, especially women and children, against gender-based violence.

“I find it very imperative to make an appeal to the honourable house for the quick passage of the amended penal code, so that we can have very strict punishment regarding all matters related to rape and other gender-based violence.

“The governor has been supportive in effecting the amendment where we have different punishments, varying from castration to death sentences and every thing that is severe enough to deter intending rapists from committing such offences.

“A minimum of five rape and other gender-based violence cases take place in Kaduna daily, which is very alarming.

“Let us have the law, so that perpetrators and intending ones will be scared by the harshness as the punishment will send a clear message to them.

“With the quick passage of the bill, we hope that the rising cases will reduce drastically because the harsh and severe punishment will deter people from committing the crime.”

In her contribution, Comfort Amwe, representing Sanga Constituency, said the assembly would give the bill serious support by making the punishment very harsh “so that perpetrators and the intending ones will be deterred by it.”

Responding, the Speaker, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, said the state and the nation were going through challenging times due to the menace, hence the need to give the bill quick passage

“I am sure the committee will give us the best out of the amended report. I assure you the bill will be passed by next week because the criminals need to be brought to book,” the Speaker added.