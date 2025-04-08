Kaduna governor orders release of N3.8bn for pensioners

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has directed the release of N3.8 billion to the state’s Pension Bureau to settle gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Tuesday.

The decision, according to the statement, was made on compassionate grounds, following appeals from pensioners and families of deceased civil servants who complained that the ongoing verification exercise had impacted negatively on their living conditions.

“We are committed to the welfare of our pensioners, who have devoted their lives to the service of Kaduna State. We must give them all the needed support to make them happy in retirement,” the governor said.

According to the governor, the verification exercise aims to eliminate “ghost” pensioners from the payroll, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions.

“The verification exercise is aimed at weeding out ‘ghost’ pensioners from the payroll in order to curtail the frittering away of the State’s meagre resources

“However, we are also mindful of the plight of our genuine pensioners, which is why we have ordered the immediate payment of their gratuities, death benefits, and accrued rights,” he added.

The Governor noted that the senior citizens devoted their lives to the service of the state and must be given all the needed support to make them happy in retirement, while assuring the speedy completion of the verification exercise so that the state pensioners will enjoy uninterrupted payment.

He thanked the pensioners for their patience, understanding and continued support to his administration, saying that since assuming office in May 2023, he has paid gratuities, death benefits and accrued rights to the tune of N6.6 billion.

