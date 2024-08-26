Kaduna Governor inaugurates council to tackle youth unemployment 

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Monday, inaugurated the Kaduna State Skills Development Council to tackle the skills deficit and youth unemployment across the state.

It was learnt that the council, which is chaired by the governor, is the highest decision-making organ for skills development in the state.

The council, according to reports, is tasked with providing overall leadership and strategic direction for skills acquisition and development in the state.

According to the governor, the council will develop a skills development framework, strategic implementation plan, and annual action plans to address youth unemployment in the state.

Governor Sani, in his remarks during the inauguration on Monday, emphasised the importance of investing in human capital to equip youths with skills to respond to the fast-changing needs of the 21st century and contribute to the state’s economic development.

He disclosed further that the construction of vocational and technology skills acquisition cities in Rigachikun, Samaru Kataf, and Soba had reached advanced stages and would provide training in various vocational and technical skills.

The governor also announced that the remodelled Panteka Market in Tudun-Wada would serve as a major centre for skills acquisition and job creation.

According to him, with this initiative, Kaduna State is poised to tackle youth unemployment and enhance skills development in the state.

He said, “We are determined to decisively address the skills deficits of our people. We want our citizens to have the requisite skills to fill positions in the industries and other businesses we have attracted to the state.

“The long-term impact of the centres in terms of employment generation and economic growth will undoubtedly be far-reaching as the target beneficiaries would be equipped with the essential skills and entrepreneurial opportunities for financial independence.

“The Kaduna State Skills Development Council, which I am about to inaugurate, will serve as the highest decision-making organ for skills development in the state.

“I am confident that you will discharge this responsibility with total commitment and dedication.

“We shall work out collaborative arrangements between the Remodelled Panteka Market and the Vocational and Technology Skills Acquisition Cities.

“The trainees will be equipped with a variety of vocational and Technical skills including Welding and Fabrication, Articulated Vehicle Driving, Automobile Gas Conversion, Automotive Mechatronics, Solar Power Installation, Electrical Installation, Tiling, POP Making, Carpentry and Joinery, Fashion and Design, Information and Communication Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Aluminum Fabrication, and Refrigeration and Air Conditioning.”

Governor Sani expressed confidence in the council’s ability to discharge its responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

The Council comprises representatives from government, education, and technical institutions, and is chaired by the governor.

Other members of the Council are, Deputy Governor who’s Vice Chairperson, Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Commissioner of Local Government Affairs Member, ALGON Chairman, Commissioner of Education, Commissioner of Sports Development, Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development as well as Special Adviser, Human Capital Development.

Others include the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education, Vice Chancellor, Kaduna State University, Deputy Director, Skills Development, NBTE, Kaduna while Senior Special Assistant (Support Services) would serve as Secretary of the Council.

