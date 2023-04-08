Kaduna Government lifts curfew on Chikun LGA

The Kaduna State Government has lifted the curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun Local Government Area.

The lifting of the curfew, which was imposed on Monday, was announced in a statement issued on Saturday.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, signed the statement.

It said: “The 12-hour curfew imposed on Sabon Garin Nasarawa-Tirkaniya in Chikun LGA has been removed, effective today Saturday 8th April 2023.

“The military and police will continue to carry out patrols in the locations, as residents of the area may now go about their lawful activities.

“The Government also advises citizens to steer clear of activities capable of disrupting public peace, as these will be promptly dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The state government had on Monday imposed the 24-hour curfew following the clash between local hunters and some gangsters.

It was later relaxed to 12 hours from 7pm to 7am.