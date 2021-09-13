Kaduna Government confirms 12 people killed in Zangon Kataf LG

The Kaduna State government has confirmed that 12 people were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, Atyap chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this, gave the names of the victims as Philbia Yusuf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fedelia Famson, Sadia Donald and Goodness Kefas.

Aruwan said the state government received the report that the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening.

“Two other residents were injured and are receiving treatment,” he said.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly incident in the area.

“He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims slain in the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls,” he said.

The governor also wished the injured residents a quick recovery.

The commissioner assured that security agencies would sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress.